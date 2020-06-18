Some parts of the U.S. are 'on the cusp of losing control' of coronavirus, Dr. Scott Gottlieb says

As new coronavirus cases surge in several states across the American South and West, the hardest-hit areas are now "on the cusp of losing control," former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Thursday.

The coronavirus continues to infect about 20,000 people in the U.S. everyday, though that national figure masks what's occurring locally as the virus is driven down in cities like New York that were first hit and finds new communities to infect.

"The question is 'can we keep this from getting out of control.' This is a virus that wants to infect a very large portion of the population," Gottlieb said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "They're on the cusp of losing control of those outbreaks in certain parts of those states. Arizona, Houston, Austin, parts of Florida certainly look very concerning right now."

Cases have been gradually increasing roughly since Memorial Day weekend in a number of states, including Arizona, Texas, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas and others. In Arizona, some hospitals are approaching capacity. On Wednesday, the state reported 85% of hospital beds are already in use, a record high for the state.

"These are outbreaks. We're seeing doubling times now falling under 10 days," Gottlieb said. "These are on the cusp of getting out of control. I think these states still have a week or two to take actions to try to get these under control."