39% of younger millennials say the Covid-19 recession has them moving back home

Nearly 3 out of 4 younger millennials are concerned that the coronavirus pandemic will impact their finances, with 57% saying that Covid-19 derailed their plans for financial independence. For many, those plans include having their own place. But 39% of younger millennials (defined here as ages 24 to 29) say they are either planning to or have already moved back in with their parents because of the economic downturn, according to a recent survey of over 2,000 young adults conducted by TD Ameritrade. Even some of those who haven't made the move home are still getting help. About 15% of younger millennials say their parents are paying part of their rent, while another 15% say their parents are covering all of their housing costs.

Despite their appreciation for the support, 82% of young millennials say they don't want to rely on their parents financially. In fact, most younger millennials say that before the pandemic hit, they became, or expected to become, completely financially independent by 29. Additionally, most felt that by 28 it was embarrassing to be receiving financial help from their parents. While moving back in with your parents would normally be considered a setback for many, times are not normal, says personal finance author Bobbi Rebell, host of the Financial Grownup podcast. Some people may be moving back home for financial reasons, but there are also those heading home for other reasons, such as to help their parents or to be in a safer or more controllable environment than they would be in with a roommate. "If ever there was a time that you would not be judged in a negative way, this is it," says Rebell, who is also a personal finance expert for debt management app Tally. There are upsides to being with family during these challenging times, including saving money on housing expenses and other living costs, being able to help your family and getting to know your parents as an adult, Rebell adds.

Steps you can take to shore up your finances