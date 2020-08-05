Just 36% of parents want full-time in-person schools this fall

As summer comes to a close, families across the country are agonizing over the start of the new school year.



The Trump administration has repeatedly called for the re-opening of K-12 schools even as U.S. hospitalizations and deaths due to coronavirus continue to rise and cases near 5 million. On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted, "OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!" In late May and early June, Gallup surveyed parents of children in kindergarten through 12th grade and found that 56% wanted full-time in-person school this fall. But that share has decreased significantly. According to Gallup's latest estimates, just 36% of parents now want full-time in-person schools this semester. Additionally, Gallup found the share of parents that prefer full-time remote instruction increased from 7% to 28% during this time. The remaining 36% of parents said they favor a hybrid system which includes some in-person teaching and some distance learning. While such hybrid models are a popular option among parents, the details of such models can vary from district to district.

The change in attitudes mirrors parents' fear that their children will get coronavirus. The share of parents that are "very worried" about their children catching the virus increased from 12% to 27% over the past several weeks.

Unsurprisingly, those not worried about their children catching coronavirus were significantly more likely to say that they favor students attending school in-person