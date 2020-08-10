Here's how Trump's weekend executive actions will impact student loans

On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed several executive actions aimed at addressing the financial impacts the coronavirus pandemic has had on the U.S. economy after Congress failed to pass a new stimulus package. Lawmakers from both parties called the series of executive orders "unconstitutional."

Trump also signed a memorandum ordering Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to extend student loan relief policies included in the CARES Act that were scheduled to expire on September 30th, through the end of December.

The CARES Act, passed on March 27, paused federal student loan payments and temporarily set the federal student loan interest rate to 0%.

"Currently, many Americans remain unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many more have accepted lower wages and reduced hours while States and localities continue to impose social distancing measures," wrote the president. "It is therefore appropriate to extend this policy until such time that the economy has stabilized, schools have re-opened, and the crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided."

Financial experts such as Bola Sokunbi, Clever Girl Finance CEO and FAB AID board member say suspending federal student loan payments will serve as "much-needed relief" for roughly 40 million borrowers.

However, approximately 9 million borrowers who have private student loans will not get total relief under the new rule.