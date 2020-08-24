More than half of states are now approved for the extra $300 per week in unemployment insurance

The majority of U.S. states, 26, are now approved to send workers the extra $300 weekly unemployment benefit from the federal government.

States have been applying for the funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) over the past few weeks. So far, only Arizona has paid out any of the claims.

The following states will also start paying out the enhanced benefit in the coming weeks: Alabama, Alaska, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Vermont.

More states are likely to be approved soon. South Dakota is the only state so far that has declined the subsidy.

How much workers will actually receive depends on where they live. So far, only Kentucky and Montana are opting to give an additional $100 on top of the $300 from the federal government and the standard state unemployment payment.

Workers also need to receive at least $100 a week in state benefits to be eligible for the $300 from the federal government, potentially excluding more than 1 million people.

States approved for aid by FEMA are guaranteed three weeks of funding, but may receive more depending on how many apply for the $44 billion in funding and how quickly it is distributed. Eligible workers in qualifying states will receive backpay dating to the week ending August 1, when the enhanced $600 weekly unemployment benefit expired.

