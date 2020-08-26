Common App CEO: Here's how to talk about the pandemic on your college applications

On August 1, a college application season unlike any other officially began.



This year, prospective college students will be forced to navigate both in-person and online classes, build resumes without guaranteed access to standardized testing or extracurriculars and craft admissions essays that capture who they are and the circumstances they come from.

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting essentially every community in the country, The Common Application, which is accepted by more than 900 U.S. schools and is used by over 1 million students each year, added a new section.

"We added a space on the application where students can talk about both the personal and educational impact that Covid-19 has had on them," says Common App CEO Jenny Rickard. "Whether they went remote, or whether they went remote and they didn't have Wi-Fi at home, or they didn't have the necessary resources to learn, or they had to take care of other people at home and they weren't able to devote time to school."

Rickard says some students have lost family members, some have had their family financial situations change and many are dealing with exhausting — and distracting — emotional trauma.

All of this information can be important context that students should add in this section.