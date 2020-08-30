4 tropical places you could live well for less than $2,000 per month

A new report from International Living, a website about living and retiring overseas, figured out some of the best places to live in world for under $2,000 a month, and four of them are tropical destinations.

"Most Americans don't realize just how expensive the United States is in many regards," Jennifer Stevens, executive editor of International Living said in a statement.

According to 2018 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average American household spends $5,102 every month. That means that the average American budget is $61,224 — a 1.9% increase from 2017.

But Stevens says most Americans are "pleasantly surprised" to discover what $30,000 a year or less can get you internationally.

"On $30,000 a year or less, all in, you could live in a UNESCO World Heritage town in Mexico, for instance. You could enjoy a slow pace of life, great food, lots of cultural activities, solid healthcare, and weather that suits you year-round," she says.

At the moment, due to Covid-19, many places have barred American travelers. But that won't last forever, says Stevens.

Here are four tropical countries where you can live well for under $2,000 a month, according to International Living: