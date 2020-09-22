Netflix didn't kill Blockbuster — how Netflix almost lost the movie rental wars

Ten years after Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy, the demise of the one-time movie rental giant has become the stuff of legend. The popular narrative typically casts Blockbuster as a lumbering, old giant with an outdated business model that was taken down by the upstart Netflix, a spritely tech start-up with the revolutionary foresight to see that the future of home entertainment was all online. Movie over. Cue the end credits and nostalgic news coverage of the world's last brick-and-mortar Blockbuster store (it's in Bend, Oregon). But the truth is far from being so simple. It's a topic that comes up in a recent episode of ReCode's podcast "Land of the Giants: The Netflix Effect," in which tech journalists Peter Kafka and Rani Molla discuss the fact that "Blockbuster … should have squashed Netflix." What happened instead was not so much that Netflix actually killed Blockbuster, but really that "Blockbuster killed Blockbuster," Kafka says on the podcast. It may still be fair to see Netflix as the tech industry's David, laying waste to massive Blockbuster's Goliath. But it's also true that Dallas-based Blockbuster, which boasted 9,000 locations and $6 billion in annual revenue at the height of its powers, also dropped the ball — big time — despite seemingly having Netflix on the ropes only a few years before going bankrupt.

Blockbuster laughed off Netflix

Blockbuster actually had plenty of chances to fend off Netflix's advances long before the tech start-up became the $213 billion Oscar- and Emmy-winning streaming behemoth it is today. In fact, Marc Randolph, who served as Netflix's first CEO (until 1999) after co-founding the company with current CEO Reed Hastings, tells CNBC Make It that many people do not realize "how close Blockbuster came to actually winning." First of all, Blockbuster turned down a golden opportunity to end its rivalry with Netflix early in the game when Randolph and Hastings offered to sell Netflix to the video rental giant in 2000 for just $50 million. Instead of taking that offer, in which Hastings said that Netflix would essentially become Blockbuster's online business, Blockbuster basically "laughed us out of their office," former Netflix chief financial officer Barry McCarthy said in a 2008 interview. Instead of making a deal, Randolph and Hastings left that meeting determined to knock Blockbuster off its perch.

Randolph admits that, at the time, big, well-established Blockbuster really held "almost all of the cards" in that negotiation. However Netflix did have a few advantages: "To start, everyone hated Blockbuster," Randolph wrote in his 2019 book about the founding of Netflix, called "That Will Never Work." Many customers were fed up with aspects of Blockbuster's business model. For instance, in 2000, Blockbuster collected $800 million in late fees from customers. In fact, Netflix's early success in adding subscribers hinged on luring away Blockbuster customers who were tired of being charged a dollar a day for late returns. (Hastings has even said he had the idea to start Netflix because he was irked by paying $40 in Blockbuster late fees.) Netflix offered DVD rentals by mail and at a flat rate with no late fees. As a result, Netflix topped 1 million subscribers within three years of being rebuffed by Blockbuster, and 6 million by the end of 2006.

Blockbuster makes up ground

Eventually, Blockbuster and CEO Antioco realized that Netflix was onto something. In 2004, a year in which Netflix's annual revenue hit $500 million, Blockbuster debuted its own online DVD subscription service, called Blockbuster Online. In a call with Wall Street analysts at the time, Netflix's Hastings said that Blockbuster and Antioco had "thrown everything but the kitchen sink at us." (Not long after, Antioco sent a package containing an actual kitchen sink to Hastings.) Blockbuster Online quickly added over 1 million subscribers less than a year after launching, and then succeeded in hitting its online goals by reaching 2 million subscribers by the end of 2006. It was still trailing Netflix in overall online subscribers, but Blockbuster was picking up steam, even adding online subscribers just as quickly as the fast-growing Netflix. In 2006, Blockbuster launched Blockbuster Total Access, which allowed online subscribers to return DVDs to Blockbuster's brick-and-mortar locations and exchange them for another DVD for free. That move added a wrinkle to Blockbuster's plan that Netflix could never match, and it finally seemed as if Blockbuster might be able to put Netflix on the ropes. In one quarter of 2007, Netflix even lost 55,000 subscribers compared to the previous quarter, while Blockbuster's subscriber base continued its growth. Netflix co-founder Randolph, who left the company in 2003, tells CNBC Make It that things got "very scary" for Netflix once Blockbuster finally put serious resources toward its digital business, mustering "the true strength that they could [and] that we couldn't match, which was a blended model of online and stores." "They were hurting us, and they were making tremendous gains," Randolph says. Given Blockbuster's financial might compared to Netflix, it's not hard to imagine an alternate reality where Blockbuster continued to grow its online business and eventually wrote Netflix out of the history books.

Blockbuster's demise