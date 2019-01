Netflix said its cash burn will peak in 2019 and likely drop off in coming years.

For the fourth quarter, the streaming giant said its free cash flow deficit swelled to $1.32 billion, compared with the deficit of $524 million a year ago. Netflix said that brings its cash burn up to $3 billion for 2018.

While Netflix projected its free cash flow to be similar this year, it also said it will "improve each year thereafter (assuming, as we do, no material transactions.)"