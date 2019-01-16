Netflix beats on subscriber growth, but misses slightly on revenue — stock falls after hours

Netflix posted mixed fourth-quarter earnings results Thursday, sending shares down roughly 2 percent in extended trading.

Here's how the company did compared with Wall Street estimates:

EPS: 30 cents, vs. 24 cents forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates

30 cents, vs. 24 cents forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates Revenue: $4.19 billion, vs. $4.21 billion forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates

$4.19 billion, vs. $4.21 billion forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates Domestic subscriber additions: 1.53 million, vs. 1.51 million forecast by FactSet

1.53 million, vs. 1.51 million forecast by FactSet International subscriber additions: 7.31 million, vs. 6.14 million forecast by FactSet

The quarter was expected to cap an expensive year for Netflix, as the company ramps up content spend and original programming. Reported EPS represents a 66 percent markdown from the third quarter of 2018, and a 27 percent downside from the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter fell right in line with recent trends, though, hinting at higher expenditures. Fourth-quarter revenue totals mark a 28 percent year-over-year jump.

The company is guiding toward lower-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2019. Netflix expects earnings per share of 56 cents on revenue of $4.49 billion, compared with Wall Street consensus estimates of 82 cents and $4.61 billion.

Netflix previously warned content costs are more heavily weighted in the second half of the year. Streaming incumbents like Netflix and HBO are increasingly banking on original hits to stave off threats from new streaming entrants like Amazon, Disney and AT&T.

"We're making significant investments in productions all over the world because we have seen that great stories transcend borders," the company said in its shareholder letter. "We are ready to pay top-of-market prices for second run content when the studios, networks and producers are willing to sell, but we are also prepared to keep our members ecstatic with our incredible original content if others choose to retain their content for their own services."

Netflix reported free cash flow for the quarter of negative $1.3 billion. The company expects its cash burn, which totaled negative $3 billion for the year, to hold consistent in 2019. After that, the company said, free cash flow will improve.