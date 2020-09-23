Stop asking 'How can we improve?' Research says the best CEOs do these 3 things when asking for feedback

Making your team feel that they've been genuinely invited to contribute — especially when working remotely — requires a cadence of regularly asking "courageous questions."

That's not enough; it's passive. If employees don't think you really want their ideas, they won't bother to offer them. Your best thinkers are still thinking, but not about your business. They're starting a side gig, getting proficient at their hobby, or figuring out their next move.

"But I have an open door," you might say.

In our recent research on courage and innovation , nearly 50% of employees surveyed reported they withhold their ideas, simply because "no one asked" or because they lack the confidence to share.

But it takes more than a generic "How can we improve?" to keep people motivated and draw out their best ideas.

For many companies, it's not a leader's fear standing in the way of progress — it's thousands of small, missed opportunities when employees do not speak up and share their insights.

Courageous questions address the concerns your people have about whether you want to hear what they're thinking, and whether you have the confidence and competence to do something with the answer.

They differ from a generic "How can we do better?" question in several ways. Based on our research, the best CEOs and managers do three things when asking for feedback:

1. They get specific.

We often hear from leaders who complain about the quality of ideas or how so many ideas aren't relevant to their top priorities.

The solution is straightforward: Ask for what you need.

For example, rather than asking, "How can we improve?" ask, "What is the number one frustration of our largest customer? How can we solve it?"

Or, "For the next two quarters, our most important priority is customer retention. We need every idea we can get to help keep our best customers. What's the greatest obstacle to keeping our best customers? What's the number one low-cost action we can take to improve our customer's experience?"

2. They are humble.

Next, a courageous question creates vulnerability. When you say, "What is the greatest obstacle?", you acknowledge that there is a hindrance and you want to hear about it.

The idea is to ask questions that implicitly say, "I know I'm not perfect. I know I can improve." This is a strong message — if you sincerely mean it. In turn, it gives your team permission to grow with you, while also making them feel safe in sharing real feedback.

Don Yager, chief operating officer of cloud tech company Mural Corporation, likes to consistently ask his frontline team: "What are our policies that suck?" That humble question quickly identifies anything that's getting in the way of progress.

3. They don't respond — yet.

This is where well-intentioned managers often get into trouble. They ask a good question, but they weren't prepared to hear feedback that made them uncomfortable or challenged their pet project. They leap to explain or defend.

Asking for feedback and ignoring it is worse than not asking at all. When you ask a courageous question, allow yourself to take in the feedback. Take notes, thank everyone for taking the time and having the confidence to share their perspective.

With many courageous questions, you'll get conflicting perspectives. That's okay. Describe the next steps. If you need time to process and then respond, tell them when that will happen.