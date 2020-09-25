United Arab Emirates introduces equal pay in the private sector

The United Arab Emirates introduced a law on Friday ensuring equal pay for men and women in the private sector.
Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the eldest daughter of the ruling Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and president of the UAE Gender Balance Council, tweeted about the introduction of the law.
"This step will undoubtedly boost the social inclusivity of women, support their role in national development, and advance the UAE's status on the world's Gender Equality Index," she tweeted.
The UAE cabinet approved the law in April 2018.
In the 2020 World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap report, the UAE came in 120th place, ranking 137th in the "economic participation and opportunity" category specifically.
The 2019 United Nations Development Programme Gender Inequality Index showed the country had a labor participation rate of 51% for women, compared to 93% for men.