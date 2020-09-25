United Arab Emirates introduces equal pay in the private sector

View of Abu Dhabi's skyline at sunset from Dhow Harbour in the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates introduced a law on Friday ensuring equal pay for men and women in the private sector.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the eldest daughter of the ruling Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and president of the UAE Gender Balance Council, tweeted about the introduction of the law.

"This step will undoubtedly boost the social inclusivity of women, support their role in national development, and advance the UAE's status on the world's Gender Equality Index," she tweeted.