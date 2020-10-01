Two months later, the end of the $600 boost to unemployment benefits is already causing a drag on the economy

About 28 million workers are either receiving unemployment benefits or have applied recently and are waiting to be approved, including the 1.5 million people who signed up for benefits last week, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

But those workers are getting far less in unemployment insurance benefits than just a few months ago. As part of the so-called CARES Act, Congress set up a new federal program that paid out an extra $600 a week on top of state unemployment benefits. But the program expired at the end of July, and lawmakers have been unable to come to an agreement to extend the benefits.

Although President Donald Trump signed an executive order that provided a temporary $300 weekly federal unemployment boost, the effects of the benefit cutbacks is already beginning to impact the economy.

Total personal income in the U.S. took a $667 billion hit during August (on an annualized basis), according to EPI's Josh Bivens, who based the analysis off new data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday.

"It would have been more, but some of the enhanced $600 payments spilled over into August data," Bivens writes. How does that translate to individual workers though? Bivens says you can think of it as an across-the-board pay cut for all U.S. workers, which adds up to a roughly 7% drop. In September, Bivens estimates that this "pay cut" will be closer to 10%.