Mark Cuban on the 'best investment' he ever made: 'Most people don't put in the time' to do it

Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," has invested in hundreds of successful companies to date.

In the 1990s, Cuban founded and sold several start-ups that helped him reach billionaire status. And in 2000, he paid $285 million for a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks. (Under his ownership, the team won an NBA championship in 2011 and is now valued at an estimated $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.)

But, according to Cuban, "the best investment I ever made was investing in myself, first and foremost," he told Men's Health in an interview published Sept. 1.

While Cuban certainly has a strong track record of self-driven financial success, he was often broke in his early 20s. He slept on the floor of an apartment that he shared with six others, frequently came home to his lights turned off and had his credit cards cut.

"When you're first starting, you may or may not have a job. You don't have any money. You [have] complete uncertainty about your career," he told Men's Health. But "what I learned early on is that if I put in the effort, I can learn almost anything."