Jill Biden’s advice for parents homeschooling their kids during Covid-19

Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has been teaching English for more than 45 years.

She began her teaching career in the mid-1970s as a substitute teacher in Wilmington, Delaware, then taught high school English full-time before becoming an English Professor.

Though Biden has taken a break from her day job as a professor at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) to devote more time to her husband's campaign, she did offer some advice for parents who are currently homeschooling their kids amid Covid-19.

In an Instagram Live interview with actress Jennifer Garner on Tuesday, Biden urged parents to have their kids journal about their experiences and "record their feelings" throughout the pandemic.

"So, I think it's important during this time for kids to journal about their experience — to reflect on how did this change them? What did they learn about themselves?" Biden told Garner.

It doesn't necessarily have to be in written form. "It can be through artwork, it can be through video, whatever they decide to do," she added.

Some medical experts have also said journaling can help people manage anxiety, reduce stress and cope with depression when combined with regular exercise, eating a healthy diet and getting good sleep.

Biden said by keeping a journal, kids can reflect back to their thoughts five years from now and see how the experience changed their lives.

"What did this [pandemic] make them think about?" Biden said.

Biden, who is currently traveling throughout the country and meeting with voters and their families, said she is "impressed" with kids today and the issues that they are concerned about.

The most popular issues among kids are climate change, guns and education, according to Biden.

Kids are also seeing the inequities among their classmates. "They see the kids in their classes and those that have laptops and those that don't," Biden said.

