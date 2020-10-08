Jeff Bezos: Amazon turned into 'the everything store' thanks to an email to 1,000 random people

With Amazon's massive success today, it's hard to imagine that Jeff Bezos started it in 1994 as an online bookseller — in a small garage where employees' desks were made out of doors from Home Depot. Now, there's almost nothing you can't buy on Amazon, which begs the question: How did it become "the everything store"?

'We can sell anything'

In 1997, after Amazon made enormous strides into selling CDs and DVDs, Bezos wanted to see how else he could expand his online storefront. "I emailed 1,000 randomly selected customers and asked them, 'Besides the things we sell today, what would you like to see us sell?'" Bezos said in a 2018 interview at the Economic Club of Washington. The responses were all pretty lengthy, "but the way they answered the question was whatever they were looking for at that moment." The self-made billionaire recalled one person writing back, "windshield wiper blades, because I really need windshield wiper blades." "That's when I thought to myself, We can sell anything this way." Bezos said at the talk. "So then we launched electronics and toys and many other categories over time."

Give the people what they want

By the early 2000s, Amazon moved far beyond books, videos and music — offering apparel, electronics, toys, kitchenware and even magazine subscriptions. In his 1999 letter to shareholders, Bezos shared his vision to use Amazon's platform to build "Earth's most customer-centric company, a place where customers can come to find and discover anything and everything they might want to buy online." "We'll listen to customers, invent on their behalf, and personalize the store for each of them, all while working hard to continue to earn their trust," he wrote. "Each new product and service we offer makes us more relevant to a wider group of customers and can increase the frequency with which they visit our store."

What we can all learn from Bezos