'Shark Tank’: How this founder turned $300 into a company that did $15 million in sales in 4 years

For Ellyette Gheno, entrepreneurship runs in the family.

"My parents are entrepreneurs," Gheno said on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank." "My mom owns a hair salon. When I turned 18, I felt like it was my path to take over the salon."

However, Gheno ended up creating her own business instead. After a "terrible experience" while shopping for underwear, she was inspired to start a subscription underwear service, called BootayBag. "I was sick of going to the mall, the semi-annual sales, the clearance bins," she said, adding that she disliked the process of waiting for sales and digging through bins.

In 2016, with just a $300 loan, Gheno got to work. Within two days, she built a website and started to receive orders.

With BootayBag, Gheno aims to better customers' buying experience and offer affordable underwear year-round. Subscribers can order one of three packages each month: A four pack of underwear for $20 per month, a two pack for $15 or a single pair for $10.

Gheno pitched her business model to the "Shark Tank" investors and asked for a $500,000 investment in exchange for 5% equity.

While the Sharks were impressed with her story, their interest spiked when Gheno revealed her sales numbers. At the time of filming, BootayBag had generated $3 million in sales year-to-date, Gheno said during the episode. And in the four years since its start, BootayBag had generated about $15 million in total lifetime sales.

Gheno doesn't have any debt, nor did she raise any money or funding for BootayBag, which was shocking to the Sharks.

"Wow! You're amazing. That's amazing," guest Shark and entrepreneur Kendra Scott said.