'Shark Tank': How this 15-year-old landed a 6-figure deal with the founder of Toms

Fifteen-year-old Carson Grill just started his freshman year of high school, but unlike most of his classmates, he is already running his own company. With his father, Jason Grill, Carson is co-founder and CEO of Touch Up Cup, a company selling paint storage containers.

The father-son duo, originally from from Cincinnati, pitched investors on Friday's episode of "Shark Tank" on ABC.

"I invented the patented Touch Up Cup for paint, the most innovative solution to all of your paint storage problems," Carson told the Sharks during the episode. "Touch Up Cup has an airtight silicon seal to keep paint fresh for over 10 years."

Carson and his father first thought of the idea for Touch Up Cup when they noticed that the paint and paint buckets they kept around for home touch-ups became rusty over time. So they created the Touch Up Cup to store their own paint.

The Touch Up Cup is a plastic cup that holds 13 oz. of paint. It has stainless steel springs that mix paint and remove clumps when the cup is shaken, Carson said. "Just shake and paint."

Despite his age, Carson led the pitch and answered all of the Sharks' questions, which impressed them.

"We have a [manufacturing] strategic partnership in Nashville, Tennessee that does all of our picking and packing, [and] our EDI [Electronic Data Interchange] order entry," Carson told the Sharks. "We're about 70% online and 30% in retail right now," in regard to sales.

"I love this kid," Daymond John said in response.

"EDI? I didn't learn that until my fifth year at Toms," Blake Mycoskie, guest Shark and founder of Toms, said.