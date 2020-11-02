How Kamala Harris' husband Doug stays fit and deals with stress on the campaign trail

Since August, when former VP Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate in the presidential election, life for Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, has been nonstop.

But the 56-year-old, who took a leave of absence from his job as an entertainment lawyer to join Harris on the campaign trail, recently told Men's Health that despite the long hours, constant travel and terrible food options, he is in great shape.

Emhoff, a former competitive tennis player and divorced father of two said the key has been his strict fitness routine and what he has dubbed his "Dougie snacks."

"Every day is the same. Stay focused. Stay disciplined. Stick to your routine," Emhoff told Men's Health.

Emhoff said he always travels with turkey jerky, Clif bars, pistachio nuts, almonds and water so that his energy never crashes, even if he doesn't have time to eat a meal before a campaign event.

Emhoff said he and Harris are also working out junkies.

"When I met her, Kamala worked out every day. She still does. It doesn't matter if she has a meeting, she just gets up early," he said.

Emhoff said Harris got him into the habit of working out every day, too. Typically, the pair go on six to seven mile "talk walks" together and run up stairs when they get the chance.

Emhoff also does 30 minutes of yoga every day and four sets of one-minute planks.

Emhoff and Harris also rely heavily on Biden and his wife Jill for support after long, stressful days.

"They're going through it too and they're such awesome people, normal and warm. You know, we'll talk to them," Emhoff said.

