38% of college students worry they won't have enough money to last the semester

Jacob Vanderwoude is worried pretty much all the time these days. About Covid-19 affecting his health. About remote classes affecting his grades. About being able to continue affording college.

A sophomore studying computer engineering at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Vanderwoude tells CNBC Make It that all of his classes are fully remote this semester. And although he lives on campus to ensure a quiet environment, remote learning is proving to be a challenge, Vanderwoude says.

"I feel like I'm getting a much lower quality of an education. In general, it's just so much harder to focus," Vanderwoude says. "Sitting in front of the screen for two hours straight, it's hard to not space out for five minutes. And then if you do, you're lost for the rest of the lecture."

On top of that, Vanderwoude says he's barely able to cover all of his expenses, including his $1,000-per-month rent, books and food. "I'm struggling to make ends meet. I quickly drained my savings and now I'm just taking it month by month," Vanderwoude says, adding that he doesn't come from a wealthy background, so he's mostly been able to afford college based on a generous financial aid package, his savings and part-time work.

Vanderwoude isn't alone in his struggle to make it all balance out. About 38% of current college students are worried they won't have enough money to cover their school expenses through the end of the semester, according to a new survey of over 7,000 students nationwide fielded by AIG Retirement Services and EVERFI last month. And 40% of students surveyed say they wouldn't be able to afford a major unexpected expense, such as a car repair or medical bill.

That squares with previous research released in June by OneClass, which found that 56% of current college freshmen, sophomores and juniors say they can no longer afford tuition due to Covid-19.

To supplement his financial aid, Vanderwoude balances schoolwork with a job at a local Chipotle. He works 20 to 30 hours a week and makes almost $11 an hour at the grill station. It's not enough, yet Vanderwoude worries that taking on more hours would negatively affect his academic performance and endanger his merit-based aid.

Student loans are not an option either, Vanderwoude says. He would need a cosigner, but his family is currently unable to help.

"My only option was to get a credit card and build my own credit and then hope for the best — pick up a couple of extra shifts at work and try to go off of that," he says.