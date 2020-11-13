Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the most frightening aspects of the pandemic are women leaving the workforce and kids getting inadequate education

Over the past eight months, the Covid-19 pandemic has wrought havoc on the lives of the majority of Americans and created concerns about the its lasting effects on the U.S. economy.

And some effects of the pandemic are worse than others. Jerome Powell, chair of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System, addressed which ones he currently finds most concerning on Thursday during the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking.

When asked what frightens him most, given the current environment brought about by the pandemic, Powell responded: "For me, would be the risk that there is some longer-run damage to the productive capacity of the economy and to people's lives who have been disrupted by the pandemic — it's women who are not by choice out of the labor force, it's kids who aren't getting the education they should be getting."

Powell is also concerned about small businesses and "workers who are out of work for a long period of time and losing their connection to the labor force and really losing the life they had."

His concerns are not without merit. Nearly 2.2 million women left the workforce between February and October, according to the National Women's Law Center. The unemployment rate among women over the age of 20 was 6.5% for the month of October (see chart below), down from 7.7% in September, but higher among Black and Latina women.