Here are 3 types of products worth buying on Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and 1 to watch

Your Black Friday experience may not look or feel the same this year, but retailers are still offering deals, experts say.

"As with most things in 2020, Covid-19 is changing the landscape of Black Friday," says Regina Conway, consumer savings expert with Slickdeals.

Many retailers that usually open on Thanksgiving, such as Walmart and Kohl's, will be closed until 5 a.m. on Black Friday. In the meantime, they'll offer online-only deals, Conway says. Additionally, many stores are spreading out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals over more than just two days and running events over the course of the entire month of November.

Despite the changes, RetailMeNot finds that 61% of retailers are planning to offer more discounts this year than they traditionally do. "Even though this year brought an extended time frame of savings opportunities, we still expect to see strong Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers," says Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot.

If you're already planning ahead, here are the types of products that Conway and Skirboll say shoppers can expect to see the best deals on during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.