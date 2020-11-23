Nearly 1 in 5 millennials has been denied a credit card this year

About a third of millennials (ages 24-39) say they've been rejected when applying for credit cards, mortgages, car loans and other financial products this year because of their credit score. That's according to a new online survey from YouGov fielded on behalf of Bankrate in October among 3,780 U.S. adults. And while 32% sounds like a big number, the rate of rejection among this millennials is actually half of what it was when Bankrate asked about credit denials last year and found that six in 10 were rejected when applying for financial products. Credit card rejections were the most common: About 19% of millennials say their application was refused in 2020.

Overall, millennials actually fared slightly better than the general population when it comes to getting credit. About 21% of all U.S. adults were denied a financial product this year, according to Bankrate's survey. Unsurprisingly, those with lower incomes were more likely to face a rejection, according to Bankrate's findings. About a third, 31%, of those rejected reporting having an income of less than $40,000. Meanwhile, only about 14% of those making over $80,000 reported being denied credit.

Millennials' credit scores improved this year

Part of this cohorts' slightly stronger showing may have to do with the fact that millennials actually improved their creditworthiness this year, according to Experian's 2020 State of Credit report. Millennials had an average credit score of 658, up 11 points from last year's average score of 647. Overall, millennials have an average outstanding balance of $1,871 on their credit cards and have a 30% credit utilization rate (the ratio of money you have on your credit cards to the total amount of credit you have available), according to Experian.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Experian

While it may feel contradictory for millennials to have improved their credit in the midst of a global pandemic and recession, Bankrate's credit expert Ted Rossman says that shifts in credit scores tend to lag behind changes in economic conditions. Additionally, federal stimulus initiatives and lender forbearance programs have helped many Americans from going into debt. "It's keeping a lid on delinquencies," Rossman adds, noting that credit card delinquencies are actually down this year.

Lenders are tightening their credit standards