Credit card 0% APR balance transfer offers are disappearing—here's why and alternatives

During recessionary times, many Americans face layoffs and a reduced income, which make it hard to afford everyday expenses ranging from groceries to mortgage payments. As a result, you may accrue credit card debt and look to complete a balance transfer to take advantage of a 0% APR offer.

Balance transfer cards typically provide up to 21 months of interest-free financing. However, due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many 0% APR offers are decreasing in length or disappearing altogether.

Some card issuers, such as Citi and American Express, have cut back on the balance transfer offers provided with their cards to reflect the changing economy and minimize risk.

"We have made certain adjustments to responsibly manage risk for our customers and the company, including scaling back on initiatives such as balance transfer offers. We continue to evaluate the landscape to determine our go-forward approach," a Citi spokesperson tells CNBC Select.

Notably, Citi shortened the balance transfer intro period for the Citi Simplicity® Card from 21 to 18 months (after the intro period, a 14.74% to 24.74% variable APR applies). This card previously held our top spot for the longest balance transfer intro period.

While new cardholders have a reduced 18-month 0% APR on balance transfers, that's still a competitive offer and above other 12- or 15- month periods. Note that if you were previously approved for the card with a 21-month offer, you still have 21 months from the date of account opening to benefit from no interest on your balance transfer.

On the other hand, Amex recently updated its cards to no longer offer intro 0% APR periods for balance transfers. (Though many cards continue to provide interest-free periods on new purchases.)

"From time to time, we make adjustments to our offerings to ensure we're managing risk for our customers and the company in a responsible way. We are working hard to provide our customers with the right products and services to support them during this tough time," an American Express spokesperson tells CNBC Select.

If you're in credit card debt, there are still some balance transfer offers available, which we list below, along with qualification requirements.