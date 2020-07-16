Skip Navigation
Credit card 0% APR balance transfer offers are disappearing—here's why and alternatives

Credit card balance transfer offers are hard to find and qualify for due to coronavirus. Here are some available 0% APR offers and alternatives for getting out of debt.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
During recessionary times, many Americans face layoffs and a reduced income, which make it hard to afford everyday expenses ranging from groceries to mortgage payments. As a result, you may accrue credit card debt and look to complete a balance transfer to take advantage of a 0% APR offer.

Balance transfer cards typically provide up to 21 months of interest-free financing. However, due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many 0% APR offers are decreasing in length or disappearing altogether.

Some card issuers, such as Citi and American Express, have cut back on the balance transfer offers provided with their cards to reflect the changing economy and minimize risk.

"We have made certain adjustments to responsibly manage risk for our customers and the company, including scaling back on initiatives such as balance transfer offers. We continue to evaluate the landscape to determine our go-forward approach," a Citi spokesperson tells CNBC Select.

Notably, Citi shortened the balance transfer intro period for the Citi Simplicity® Card from 21 to 18 months (after the intro period, a 14.74% to 24.74% variable APR applies). This card previously held our top spot for the longest balance transfer intro period.

While new cardholders have a reduced 18-month 0% APR on balance transfers, that's still a competitive offer and above other 12- or 15- month periods. Note that if you were previously approved for the card with a 21-month offer, you still have 21 months from the date of account opening to benefit from no interest on your balance transfer.

On the other hand, Amex recently updated its cards to no longer offer intro 0% APR periods for balance transfers. (Though many cards continue to provide interest-free periods on new purchases.)

"From time to time, we make adjustments to our offerings to ensure we're managing risk for our customers and the company in a responsible way. We are working hard to provide our customers with the right products and services to support them during this tough time," an American Express spokesperson tells CNBC Select.

If you're in credit card debt, there are still some balance transfer offers available, which we list below, along with qualification requirements.

Balance transfer qualification requirements and available offers

Balance transfer cards typically require good credit or excellent credit (scores 670 and greater) in order to qualify. While having a credit score in that range helps your qualification odds, it doesn't guarantee you'll be approved. And while fair/average credit (scores 580 to 669) will likely decrease your approval chances, it still doesn't mean you won't be approved, as every credit card application is evaluated individually.

In addition to reviewing your credit score, issuers factor in your employment status, income and monthly housing costs, all of which can help or hurt your application.

Here are some cards currently offering 0% APRs on balance transfers:

Alternative ways to get out of debt

If you don't qualify for a balance transfer card, there are a few other ways you can get out of debt.

  • Ask a family member or close friend for a loan: You may have the option to ask someone who's in a better financial position for a loan. This provides an affordable and easy way to pay off debt without the need to pay interest to a creditor. Before you borrow money, create a repayment plan so you don't damage your relationship.
  • Take out a personal loan: Personal loans typically have more lenient credit requirements compared to balance transfer cards which are often reserved for borrowers with good and excellent credit. With a personal loan, you'll receive a preset amount of money that you'll repay over a predetermined time period and at a fixed interest rate.

If these options don't work for you, aim to improve your credit score before applying for a balance transfer card. Check out these six easy tips to help raise your credit score.

