Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The beginner’s guide to credit scores
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

Mastercard launches Shop Openings tool that allows customers to identify nearby stores that are open

ShopOpenings.com is a new online search tool that allows you to confirm which stores and businesses are open to customers and if they accept contactless payments.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Businesses are starting to reopen after months of quarantine, but it's hard to know which stores are opening their doors to customers without calling or searching online.

To make the search process easier, Mastercard partnered with data analysis company Sixth Sense to launch ShopOpenings.com in the U.S. and Canada. This new online search tool allows you to confirm which stores and businesses are open to customers and if they accept contactless payments.

Shop Openings includes details on various types of merchants, from restaurants and grocery stores to apparel and dry cleaning/laundry services. When you submit a search, you'll receive businesses that are open based on successful Mastercard-branded transactions within the last 48 hours and up to the previous seven days.

Here's how to use the new tool:

  1. Go to ShopOpenings.com.
  2. Enter an address.
  3. Enter a merchant name (optional).
  4. Set a max distance of 1,000 feet, 0.5 miles, 1 mile, 2.5 miles or 5 miles (optional).
  5. Filter by merchant type (optional).
  6. View search results.

The search results can be filtered by open stores or all stores (which may include closed locations marked "no info"). However, just because a business shows no information, that doesn't mean it's closed, but that there hasn't been any Mastercard-branded transactions within the past seven days.

Merchant information includes open/closed status, whether contactless payments are accepted (displayed as near-field communication (NFC) capable or not), type of industry, distance from the location you entered, address and a link to search more on Google.

You don't need a Mastercard to access Shop Openings, and it's free to use. It's also optimized for mobile phone use.

If you visit one of the merchants that accept contactless payments, consider tapping your eligible card (you'll know it's contactless if it's marked by a wave-like symbol on the front) or paying with a mobile wallet, such as Apple Pay. Some of CNBC Select's best ranking contactless cards include the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and Citi® Double Cash Card. There is no enrollment necessarily to utilize contactless capability.

Don't miss:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee with your paid Costco membership
Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
4% cash back on eligible gas (for first $7,000/yr., then 1%)
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn 2X points on travel and dining
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points – worth up to $750 in travel
Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Learn More
Terms Apply
1% cash back on all purchases
Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Free year of Amazon Prime Student (up to $59)
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best no annual fee cash back card
Citi® Double Cash Card
2% cash back (1% back when you purchase, 1% back when you pay the bill)
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards