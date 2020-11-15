An expert weighs in on what millennials' credit score, debt and credit card usage look like

Today, millennials, also known as Gen Y, are the nation's largest living generation, making up the greatest share of the U.S. workforce. This cohort of consumers has long been labeled as slow to settle down and tick certain milestone boxes, such as starting a family and buying a home. But it's largely their financial circumstances that have put them behind: ballooning student loan debt, inflated living costs and stagnant wage growth, to name a few. And as a generation now experiencing their second financial crisis firsthand, it's only natural that being able to stay financially afloat would likely be an uphill battle. According to Experian's latest annual State of Credit report, however, even at the onset of the pandemic millennials are improving their financial situation and overall credit year over year. Using data from Q2 2019 and Q2 2020, the credit bureau found that millennials are keeping up with their debt payments, reducing their credit card balances and increasing their credit scores. To get a better idea of the average millennial consumer, we include below a snapshot of Experian's data highlighting this generation, currently aged 24 to 39.

Experian State of Credit Report: Gen Y Experian 2020 findings Gen Y (Millennials) Average VantageScore® 658 Average number of credit cards 2.66 Average credit card balance $4651 Average revolving utilization rate 30% Average number of retail credit cards 2.1 Average retail credit card balance $1871 Average nonmortgage debt $27251 Average mortgage debt $232372 Average 30–59 days past due delinquency rates 2.7% Average 60–89 days past due delinquency rates 1.5% Average 90–180 days past due delinquency rates 4.4%

Below, CNBC Select highlights two big takeaways from millennials' borrowing behaviors and Rod Griffin, senior director of public education and advocacy for Experian, weighs in on what this generation should be on the lookout for.

1. Millennials increased their mortgage and nonmortgage debt levels year over year

Despite their reputation of being renters, millennials are becoming homebuyers as they grow older. Experian data shows that millennials' debt loads are increasing steadily as they borrow more to finance the financial milestones we mentioned above, such as putting a down payment on a first home. Even before 2020, millennials were on their way to home buying. According to Experian research released in March of this year, this generation has seen the largest increase (+58%) in their total average debt from 2015 to 2019. The total average debt number is driven largely by mortgage debt, but also includes credit cards, car loans, personal loans, student loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). What millennials should be on the lookout for: As more millennials come of home-buying age, it's crucial to understand how credit can help you. "When used responsibly, credit can be a financial tool to access the things many of us want in life," Griffin says. The best part, Griffin points out, is that with mortgage and nonmortgage debt levels rising, millennials are making sure to keep up with their monthly payments: "The important thing is that they have fewer missed payments year over year, showing they are managing the debt they are carrying well."

2. Millennials saw an 11-point increase in their credit scores

CreditWise® from Capital One Learn More Information about CreditWise has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the company prior to publication. Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored TransUnion and Experian

Credit scoring model used VantageScore

Dark web scan Yes

Identity insurance No Terms apply.

IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit Learn More On Identity Force's secure site Cost For a limited time, get 25% off UltraSecure+Credit and 2 months free on all annual plans. That's $17.99/mo or $179.90/yr for UltraSecure+Credit and $8.99/mo or $89.90/yr for UltraSecure

Credit bureaus monitored Experian, Equifax and TransUnion

Credit scoring model used VantageScore

Dark web scan Yes

Identity insurance Yes, up to $1 million Terms apply. To learn more about IdentityForce®, visit their website or call 855-979-1118.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.