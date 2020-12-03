Russell Wilson tells Mark Cuban: 'I would love to own the Seattle Seahawks one day'

NFL star Russell Wilson is one of football's highest-paid players and he's earned more than $160 million during his nine-year NFL career. But the Super Bowl-winning quarterback likely still has a way to go before he can reach what he calls "one of my biggest goals": owning the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson recently told tech billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban about the NFL star's dream of owning his current team on an episode of Wilson's "DangerTalk" podcast that aired in late November.

"I'm fired up to get there. I would love to own the Seattle Seahawks one day," 32-year-old Wilson told Cuban during their conversation. "The city is so special ... That would be one of my biggest goals in life."

Wilson added that it would especially be "a really special thing" to be a Black owner of a major professional sports team, as no NFL team currently has a majority owner who is Black and NBA legend Michael Jordan, principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets, is the only Black majority owner in that league.

Wilson also promised Cuban to "pick your brain" about the rigors of being a professional sports team owner, something the "Shark Tank" star knows a few things about. The billionaire bought the NBA's Mavericks for around $280 million in 2000 and the franchise is worth well over $2 billion today.

"If it was easy, everybody would do it. But, it's not the easiest thing in the world," Cuban said of owning a team.

"It takes so much energy and so much emotional capital," Cuban added just after he took a break from the interview to respond to a text message that he said concerned the Mavericks' offseason plans to potentially acquire a player. "When you've got to look at a text to see if you're making a trade ... that just consumes you," Cuban told Wilson.