Yes, you should attend your virtual work holiday party—here’s how to make the most of it

This time of year, workers' calendars are usually are jam-packed with office holiday events and year-end networking opportunities. With many office workers now logging in from home, however, employers are figuring out how to approach end-of-year celebrations to acknowledge workers' contributions during a tumultuous 2020.

According to a Monster survey of 1,700 respondents on Nov. 6, a majority 59% of workers said they would appreciate their company hosting a virtual holiday party, and 47% are fine with it taking taking place through a more informal video call.

"The purpose of a holiday party is to thank employees, build camaraderie, have some time to spend with colleagues and network," Monster career expert Vicki Salemi tells CNBC Make It. "A video call can do all that and may be the best and safest way to acknowledge people at the end of a challenging year for both the employer and employee."

While workers said they would miss being able to spend time with colleagues in person, as well as the usual holiday party food and drink spread, they recognized several benefits of a virtual event, such as eliminating a commute, pulling a "Zoom exit" to leave the event more easily and avoiding small talk with their boss.

A separate poll of nearly 3,300 LinkedIn users conducted this week finds that roughly two-thirds of workers say their company is not celebrating the holidays at all this year. Another sample of just under 2,400 LinkedIn members surveyed in mid-November found that roughly 1 in 2 would prefer a bonus over other seasonal activities or celebrations, and 1 in 3 would prefer extra paid time off during the holidays.

Organizations unsure of how employees want to recognize the end of the year should be transparent and simply ask, Salemi says, and accommodate where they can financially do so. For example, employees may request that funds that would otherwise be used for an in-person gathering or companywide gifts instead be distributed as a cash bonus or a charitable donation to a local cause.

Given the added pressures of living during a pandemic, Salemi says leaders should be flexible in how they recognize their employees; they can be respectful of employees' time by hosting an event during already existing meeting time, for example.

Depending on the size of the company, C-suite leaders may choose to send around a companywide email or video greeting, then leave smaller teams to decide how to commemorate in their own way.