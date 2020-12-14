Travel prices are still cheap, but here are 4 things to consider before booking

With the first Covid-19 vaccines hitting the U.S. this week, it can feel like there's a light at the end of the tunnel and life will soon start slowly returning to some type of normalcy. For many, that means travel. Although the total number of airline tickets purchased last week is still down over 70% compared to the same time period in 2019, according to Airlines Reporting Corporation, there are some silver linings when it comes to prices. The average airline ticket cost was just $343 in September, down nearly 36% from the prior month. Before the pandemic, average ticket costs were $478 in January. But while experts predict that travel will bounce back once there's widespread access to the vaccine, there are some considerations travelers should keep in mind. Here's a look at what you should carefully consider before booking a trip for next year.

Restrictions and Covid procedures are likely to stick around

Let's start with the biggest caveat: Travel — like the rest of our lives — isn't going to return to normal in an instant. A Covid-19 vaccine isn't an immediate silver bullet. With different countries operating under a wide range of rollout timelines and issuing different protocols for how vaccines will be distributed, you can expect that many of the Covid safety procedures and restrictions that have been implemented, including mask mandates and testing verification, will be in place until an effective vaccine is widely available. "I would not be surprised at all if for the rest of 2021, to visit the EU, for instance, that you have to either show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test within the past 72 hours," Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, tells CNBC Make It. "There is still going to be a bit more bureaucratic rigmarole," he adds.

Domestic and outdoor trips will remain popular

The destinations that have proven to be the most popular in 2020 have been domestic trips within the U.S. and outdoor havens, such as national parks and beaches, Keyes says. And that will likely continue to be the trend next year. "It's not going to be just an all-of-a-sudden switch and travel is back to normal. It's going to take some time," Keyes says. In fact, Expedia found that many of the most-searched destinations for 2021 are beach resort locales such as Mexico's Cancun as well as Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

Average fares are probably going to go up

The average ticket price for a domestic flight was at the lowest level in April but have since started to recover. Yet even in recent months, prices are still about 30% to 35% lower than compared to last year, according to ARC. Although airfares are inexpensive at the moment, Keyes says travelers should expect they will go up compared to 2020 prices. But he says that shouldn't worry travelers too much. "What's important to note is that you don't buy average fares, you buy available fares," he says. And by that, he means that most people are going to be buying flights based on where they live and what a good deal looks like to them. And there will still be deals, Keyes adds. Still, it's a good idea to book relatively early, especially if you're trying to travel in the middle of summer 2021, Keyes says. "These are peak travel periods, and it certainly is the case that fares are generally more expensive then and are liable to go up more," he adds. Expedia found that the best day to book your flight, whether it's domestic or international, is Sunday. And the best day of the week to start your trip is on a Friday for domestic vacations and Thursday for those traveling to international destinations. Simply buying and traveling on these days could save you around 15% to 20%, depending on the type of trip, Expedia finds.

Airlines are still being flexible