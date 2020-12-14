Covid live updates: Pfizer vaccine ships out; critical care nurse gets NY's first dose

Dr. Julie Morita, a health advisor to President-elect Joe Biden, told CNBC that Americans should trust the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

"We know that this process that has been used by the U.S. to evaluate and to approve the vaccine for emergency use was robust. It was science-based, and it was transparent," Morita said on "Squawk Box."

The executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a philanthropic organization focused on public health, said the U.S. public should understand that the vaccines are "safe, that they're effective, and the process was not influenced by politics."

"Vaccines don't stop pandemics. Making sure that people are vaccinated is what can stop this pandemic," she added.

—Kevin Stankiewicz