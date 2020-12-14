Covid live updates: Pfizer vaccine ships out; critical care nurse gets NY's first dose

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The first doses of a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine began shipping over the weekend, and the first vaccinations in the U.S. are set to take place Monday. The vaccine is a two-dose shot and roughly 95% effective in preventing the virus. It's likely to be administered to health care and front-line workers first, followed closely by vulnerable populations like older people living in nursing homes. The arrival of a long-awaited vaccine offers promise of a return to normal in the coming year, but health experts maintain public safety measures are still necessary while the drug is distributed.
Dr. Julie Morita, a health advisor to President-elect Joe Biden, told CNBC that Americans should trust the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.
"We know that this process that has been used by the U.S. to evaluate and to approve the vaccine for emergency use was robust. It was science-based, and it was transparent," Morita said on "Squawk Box."
The executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a philanthropic organization focused on public health, said the U.S. public should understand that the vaccines are "safe, that they're effective, and the process was not influenced by politics."
"Vaccines don't stop pandemics. Making sure that people are vaccinated is what can stop this pandemic," she added.
—Kevin Stankiewicz
Pfizer is negotiating with the U.S. government to provide an additional 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses next year, CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC.
Pfizer and the U.S. are working out details on timing, Bourla told "Squawk Box." The company could provide many of those doses in the third quarter of 2021, but the U.S. government is pushing for it in the second quarter, he said.
"We are working very collaboratively to try to find a solution and be able to allocate those 100 million [doses] in the second quarter if possible or a lot of them," Bourla said, adding the company has not signed an agreement with the U.S. yet.
Pfizer already has a deal with the U.S. government to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine as part of the Trump administration's vaccine program Operation Warp Speed. Under the agreement, Americans will receive the vaccine for free.
–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.
New York's Northwell Health administered the state's first Pfizer vaccine dose just before 9:30 a.m. ET. The milestone was broadcast live during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing.
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center received the first shot, prompting applause from onlookers.
—Sara Salinas
Alphabet's Google will allow employees to work from home until September 2021, the New York Times reports, extending a return to the office by a few months.
The company is also considering a "flexible workweek" once it's safe to return, CEO Sundar Pichai told the company's staff in an email on Sunday, according to the report. The plan would require Google employees to work from the office at least three days a week.
—Sara Salinas