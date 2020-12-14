London to move into top tier of restrictions as UK identifies new Covid variant

Commuters walk along the Thames Path in view of Tower Bridge in London, U.K., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

LONDON — London will be placed into England's toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, following a rapid rise in Covid-19 infection rates.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday confirmed the move as he addressed lawmakers in the House of Commons. He said British authorities had identified a new variant of the virus that may be linked with the faster spread of cases in southeast England.

"Initial analysis suggests that this variant is growing faster than the existing variants," Hancock said, adding that, so far, 1,000 cases of the new variant had been identified in England.

"There is currently nothing to suggest that this variant is more likely to cause serious disease, and the latest clinical advice is it's highly unlikely this mutation would fail to respond to a vaccine."

Hancock said similar variants of the coronavirus had been identified in other countries in recent months and U.K. health authorities had notified the World Health Organization. Public health experts would continue to analyze the newly-identified variant of the virus in the U.K., Hancock said.

Earlier this month, the government imposed a three-tiered system of public health measures across England to try to curb the spread of the outbreak following a month-long lockdown.

Millions of people across the country were placed into "Tier 3" at the time, but the U.K.'s capital city was put into the second-highest tier of restrictions.

A nationwide review of the tiered-system had initially been scheduled for Dec. 16.

Alongside London, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire are also set to move into "Tier 3" from 00:01 London time on Wednesday.