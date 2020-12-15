Covid live updates: U.S. hospitalizations top 110,000 as vaccine rollout continues

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues across the U.S. Tuesday. The first shots of Pfizer's two-dose vaccine, administered to health care workers, were met with applause and relief Monday. While the rollout is an encouraging new chapter in the country's fight against the coronavirus, it'll still be a few months until the general public can line up at a doctor's office or a neighborhood drugstore to get the shot. Health experts caution social distancing and masks are key to preventing viral spread in the meantime.

The U.S. is recording at least 215,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,300 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.