Covid live updates: U.S. hospitalizations top 110,000 as vaccine rollout continues

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues across the U.S. Tuesday. The first shots of Pfizer's two-dose vaccine, administered to health care workers, were met with applause and relief Monday. While the rollout is an encouraging new chapter in the country's fight against the coronavirus, it'll still be a few months until the general public can line up at a doctor's office or a neighborhood drugstore to get the shot. Health experts caution social distancing and masks are key to preventing viral spread in the meantime.
The U.S. is recording at least 215,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,300 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is one step closer to an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, after a report by agency staff said the drug meets the necessary criteria.
The report, like the one issued for Pfizer's vaccine last week, is meant to brief an advisory panel of outside medical professionals, who vote whether to recommend that the agency authorize the vaccine for emergency use. The panel is scheduled to meet on Thursday, setting up a potential approval as early as Friday.
Moderna's vaccine was found in clinical trials to be 94% effective.
—Sara Salinas
The European Union is targeting a Dec. 23 deadline for making a recommendation on Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine, Reuters reports. The drug has been approved and distributed in the U.K. and U.S.
An approval from the European Medicines Agency is required before the 27 EU states could begin vaccinations. The bloc includes some of the nations hit hardest by the virus, like France and Italy.
—Sara Salinas
More than 110,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 across the U.S., the highest level yet, according to data from The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project.
The rapid rise of hospitalizations has strained health systems and overwhelmed health care workers, prompting stricter public safety measures in many places in an effort to slow the viral spread and restore ICU bed capacity.
The bleak benchmark for the nation's Covid-19 crisis comes at the same time as a nationwide vaccine rollout, with shots administered first to health care works.
—Sara Salinas