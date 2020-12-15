Supreme Court sides with Colorado church challenging Covid capacity limits

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a rural Colorado church that was challenging capacity limits instituted by the state's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

In a brief unsigned order, the top court reversed lower court rulings that had refused to block the restrictions, which limited attendance at some churches in high-risk areas to 25% of their typical occupancy, with an upper bound of 50 people.

High Plains Harvest Church sought to block the restrictions, arguing that the state's rules unlawfully targeted religion. The decision came after Colorado had already lifted the restrictions in response to a November Supreme Court ruling blocking similar rules in New York.

Justice Elena Kagan, joined by fellow liberals Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor, dissented from the court's order. In a single paragraph dissent, Kagan wrote that the Covid-19 rules were no longer in effect, and that, given the court's November ruling, "there is no reason to think Colorado will reverse course."

Similar to the New York case, known as Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo, the Colorado case involved a church that argued the state's rules were more restrictive for churches and other houses of worship than for businesses.

"Today in Colorado it is perfectly legal for hundreds of shoppers to pack themselves cheek by jowl into a Lowes or other big box store or patronize any one of the thousands of other retail establishments that are not subject to draconian numerical limits," wrote Barry Arrington, an attorney for the church.

"But if 51 people were to meet to worship God in a small rural church in Ault, Colorado, they would do so at the risk of being fined and imprisoned," Arrington wrote.