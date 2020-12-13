Coronavirus live updates: Vaccine doses are shipping to all 50 states with delivery expected Monday

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic and the distribution of Pfizer's vaccine in the U.S.
The U.S. government, with the support of FedEx and the United Parcel Service, has begun the enormous logistical undertaking of delivering millions of vaccine doses across the country.
Trucks containing the first packages of the vaccine are leaving Pfizer's facility in Michigan today with delivery expected on Monday to sites across all 50 states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the shots should go to front-line health-care workers and residents at long-term care facilities first, where the virus has had a devastating toll.
It's a race against time to ramp up the vaccine program into a mass inoculation campaign as thousands of people die everyday from Covid-19, with the toll only expected to increase over the holidays.
More than 2,300 deaths were recorded Saturday, following over 3,300 deaths Friday. New infections continue to explode, with more than 219,000 cases reported yesterday.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but urged people to continue wearing masks and "not mixing" to avoid an additional hundreds of thousands of deaths.
"The next four to six months really call on us to do our best, because we can see that this will end, and you don't want somebody you love to be the last to die of coronavirus," he told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning.
Gates said by the summer, life should be "way closer to normal than we are now," but cautioned that the risk of reintroduction could persist through early 2022 unless the U.S. helps other countries get rid of the disease and achieves high vaccination rates in the country.
He said he foresees big public gatherings still being restricted next summer, but said "we can see now that somewhere between 12 to 18 months, we have a chance, if we manage it well, we'll get back to normal."
Following the likes of Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with President-Elect Joe Biden, Gates said he would take the vaccine publicly.
"When my turn comes up, I will visibly take the vaccine, because I think that it's a benefit to all people to not be transmitting," he said.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said on Sunday that the FDA will publish their data assessment on Moderna's vaccine this week and host another public discussion on the company's request for emergency use authorization.
The FDA authorized Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use on Friday based on data showing it was 95% effective. States are preparing for the first injections to health-care workers as soon as Monday.
Moderna's vaccine could be administered as early as Dec. 21 if granted emergency authorization by the FDA. Moderna said it's on track to produce 20 million doses by the end of the year.
"I'm not going to prejudge that discussion or our assessment of the data," Hahn said during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union." "My sincere hope is that we move forward and we do so expeditiously."
National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said that surveys showing that many Americans are reluctant to receive a Covid-19 vaccine are a "source of great concern for all of us" and urged the public to get inoculated.
"I would like to plead to people who are listening to this this morning, to really hit the reset button on whatever they think they knew about this vaccine that might cause them to be so skeptical," Collins told Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"The data is out there now. It has been discussed in a public meeting, all the details on the safety and the efficacy for anybody who wants to look," he added.
Collins said he wanted people to "disregard all those terrible conspiracy theories."
"People are dying right now, how could you possibly say, 'Let's wait and see,' if that might mean some terrible tragedy is going to befall?" Collins asked. "And especially for health-care providers, please people, when you look back in a year, and you say to yourself, 'Did I do the right thing?' I hope you will be able to say, 'Yes, because I looked at the evidence.'"
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn hopes the first people could receive shots of the vaccine on Monday.
"My hope again is that this happens very expeditiously, hopefully tomorrow," Hahn said on CNN's "State of the Union."
An advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccine for people 16 years and older on Saturday, following the FDA's emergency use authorization Friday.
CDC Director Robert Redfield has to sign off on the advisory panel's recommendation before the shots can be administered. Hahn said he expects Redfield will make his decision soon.
"He is certainly on top of this and has a lot of confidence in the process particularly with ACIP, I'm sure we will be hearing very soon about this," Hahn said, referring to the advisory panel.
The first shipments in the U.S. of the vaccine are now out for delivery.
Trucks carrying boxes containing vaccine doses left Pfizer's manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan and are expected to arrive on Monday, according to Pfizer.
189 boxes are shipping to sites across all 50 states and 4 boxes will ship to U.S. territories.
Another 400 boxes will be shipped on Monday with delivery expected Tuesday, Pfizer said.
