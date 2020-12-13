Coronavirus live updates: Vaccine doses are shipping to all 50 states with delivery expected Monday

The U.S. government, with the support of FedEx and the United Parcel Service, has begun the enormous logistical undertaking of delivering millions of vaccine doses across the country.

Trucks containing the first packages of the vaccine are leaving Pfizer's facility in Michigan today with delivery expected on Monday to sites across all 50 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the shots should go to front-line health-care workers and residents at long-term care facilities first, where the virus has had a devastating toll.

It's a race against time to ramp up the vaccine program into a mass inoculation campaign as thousands of people die everyday from Covid-19, with the toll only expected to increase over the holidays.

More than 2,300 deaths were recorded Saturday, following over 3,300 deaths Friday. New infections continue to explode, with more than 219,000 cases reported yesterday.