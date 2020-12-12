Coronavirus live updates: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine, U.S. to ship 2.9 million doses in 24 hours

US President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 7, 2020.

President Donald Trump called Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine "a medical miracle" that "will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all."

"We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history," Trump said in a video statement from the White House after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Trump said that the vaccine, which was set to begin being administered 24 hours after the FDA approval on Friday, should go first to "our senior citizens, health-care workers and first responders to be first in line."

"This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations," he said.

Using a term for the coronavirus that many consider racist, Trump said, "When the China virus invaded our shores, I promised that we would produce a vaccine in record time, before the end of the year."

"They said it couldn't be done. But, with [this] announcement, we have now achieved that goal," Trump said.

"As I've said from the beginning, a vaccine will vanquish the virus and return life back to normal. The pandemic may have begun in China, but we are ending it right here in America," he said.

— Dan Mangan