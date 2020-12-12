Coronavirus live updates: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine, U.S. to ship 2.9 million doses in 24 hours

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization for Pfizer's vaccine, a watershed moment in the worst public health crisis the United States has faced in a century.
As the nation prepares for a mass immunization campaign that will take months, Covid-19 continues to wreak a devastating toll on communities. At least 3,300 deaths from the virus were recorded on Friday and more than 231,000 new cases were reported, stretching the U.S. health-care system to the brink.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, said that people can receive the Covid-19 vaccine unless they've had severe allergic reactions to a vaccine or one of its components.
Marks said that people with a history of allergic reactions should consult their doctor to determine if they should receive a vaccine. About 1.6% of the U.S. population has had some sort of severe allergic reaction to food or an environmental factor, he said, and the FDA doesn't want to exclude those people from getting vaccinated.
"We feel comfortable telling people they can receive the vaccine unless they've had severe reactions to a vaccine or one of the components in it," Marks said.
The FDA will ensure that sites administering the Covid-19 vaccine will be equipped to treat allergic reactions if they happen, Marks said. He also noted that though there were a few reactions to the vaccine in Britain, such reactions were not seen in larger clinical trial data sets.
— Emma Newburger
President Donald Trump called Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine "a medical miracle" that "will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all."
"We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history," Trump said in a video statement from the White House after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.
Trump said that the vaccine, which was set to begin being administered 24 hours after the FDA approval on Friday, should go first to "our senior citizens, health-care workers and first responders to be first in line."
"This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations," he said.
Using a term for the coronavirus that many consider racist, Trump said, "When the China virus invaded our shores, I promised that we would produce a vaccine in record time, before the end of the year."
"They said it couldn't be done. But, with [this] announcement, we have now achieved that goal," Trump said.
"As I've said from the beginning, a vaccine will vanquish the virus and return life back to normal. The pandemic may have begun in China, but we are ending it right here in America," he said.
— Dan Mangan
The FDA has reiterated its recommendation that patients receive two doses of the vaccine, warning against speculation that a single dose might provide sufficient protection.
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, told reporters that those who participated in clinical trials received two doses, and the FDA's recommendations are based on the scientific data from studying the two-dose regimen.
"We spent so much time carefully reviewing the data and basing decisions on science that it seems pretty foolhardy to conjecture that one dose might be okay without knowing," Marks said.
"At least from an FDA perspective, we would be recommending that people complete the two-dose series so that we actually know they are truly protected at the rate of approximately 95% efficacy that was reported," Marks said.
— Spencer Kimball
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the coronavirus vaccine that has been granted emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration to be distributed quickly, freely and fairly to "as many Americans as possible."
Pelosi, D-Calif., also said the Defense Production Act should be invoked to accelerate the manufacturing of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech. The act authorizes the president of the United States to require companies to accept contracts to produce materials.
"Americans should have full confidence in this vaccine knowing that it has been reviewed and recommended by the independent experts of the FDA's advisory panel," Pelosi said in a statement.
"We must ensure that the vaccine will be free and distributed in a fair and equitable manner to as many Americans as possible as soon as possible," she said. "With vaccine distribution being administered by the states, state and local funding is also central to our efforts to crush the coronavirus."
Pelosi also said that that until the vaccine is widely available, Americans should continue embracing "the testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing and social distancing that are essential to preventing thousands of Americans from dying every day from the pandemic."
— Dan Mangan
Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, emphasized during a press briefing that "science and data guided the FDA's decision" to grant Pfizer's vaccine emergency authorization and called reports that he would be fired if the drug wasn't immediately authorized "inaccurate."
"Science and data guided the FDA's decision. We worked quickly based on the urgency of this pandemic, not because of any other external pressure," Hahn said during a press briefing. "This decision was based on the strongest scientific integrity, and I'm so proud of the work that our career scientists have done."
On Friday, The Washington Post first reported that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Hahn to submit his resignation if the agency didn't clear the vaccine for emergency use by the end of the day. In a statement following the report, Hahn called the report "an untrue representation" of his conversation with Meadows.
"The representations in the press that I was threatened to be fired if we didn't get it done by a certain date is inaccurate," Hahn said at the briefing on Saturday.
— Noah Higgins-Dunn
Health researchers warn that the country's Covid-19 death toll could nearly double in upcoming months, even with a vaccine set to roll out.
The U.S. will likely see a cumulative 539,000 deaths by April 1, according to a recent report published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine.
The anticipated vaccine would reduce the number of deaths by 9,000 before April 1, but a rapid vaccine rollout targeting high-risk individuals could save 14,000 more lives, the report said.
— Emma Newburger
The first group of Americans outside of clinical trials could be inoculated against Covid-19 in the coming days.
In early December, a key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, voted 13-1 to give health-care workers and long-term care facility residents the first vaccine doses once cleared for public use.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said most states and local jurisdictions expect it to take three weeks to vaccinate all of their health-care workers.
— Noah Higgins-Dunn
The federal government's vaccine distribution plan will kick into gear now that the Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine.
The government plans to deliver 2.9 million doses of the vaccine within 24 hours. Another 2.9 million doses will come 21 days later for patients to get their second shot, according to Gen. Gustave Perna, who is overseeing the logistics for Operation Warp Speed.
Pfizer plans to ship 50 million doses of the vaccine this year, which is enough to immunize 25 million people due to the two-dose protocol.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said the U.S. could have enough vaccine doses for every American by April.
— Spencer Kimball