New relief deal doesn't mandate paid sick or family leave for Covid-19

Employers will no longer be required to offer two weeks of paid leave to workers who become sick with Covid-19, or up to 12 weeks of family leave to people who can't work due to child-care needs, per the legislative text of the $900 billion rescue package passed by Congress this week.

Extension of the paid leave mandate, first established in the March Families First Coronavirus Response Act, was blocked from the latest stimulus deal following opposition from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., BuzzFeed News reports.

FFCRA went into effect in April and provides two weeks of full pay to some workers who become sick with the coronavirus or are directed by a health authority to quarantine. It also provides two weeks of partially paid leave for an employee to care for a sick household member or a child while schools and day cares are closed. The act additionally provides an extra 10 weeks of partially paid family leave to care for a child while schools and care facilities are closed.

The offering is limited, however, and does not apply to companies with 500 or more workers — which employ over half of all workers — or small businesses with fewer than 50 people who can cite hardship as an exemption. Some health care providers and emergency responders are not eligible for the paid leave.

The FFCRA provisions are set to expire on Dec. 31 without a federal extension.

The latest stimulus bill doesn't extend the sick or family leave mandates, ending next week, which requires qualifying employers to provide paid leave to eligible employees. However, as written, the bill does continue a refundable tax credit to subsidize the cost to businesses if they provide paid leave until March 31, 2021. That means come Jan. 1, 2021, the federal government will continue to pay for employers to offer paid leave to workers, but it is up to employers to offer it in the first place.

The change could impact 87 million workers eligible for paid sick and family leave under the act.