More than half of Black, Latino, Native American workers hold jobs that require in-person contact

For months, states and local governments have tried various strategies to contain the coronavirus pandemic, including by shutting down businesses and sending people to work from home. But new research indicates such measures do little to help protect some of the communities hit hardest by the virus and who disproportionately hold jobs that must be done in-person. According to a new report from the Urban Institute, more than half of all Black, Latino and Native American workers hold essential and nonessential jobs that must be done on-site in close proximity with others, a greater share than White workers.

Researchers found that 51% of Black, 53% of Hispanic and 51% of Native American workers hold a job that must be done in-person, compared with 41% of White workers. A slightly higher share of Asian workers, 42%, also hold in-person and high-contact jobs. These workers hold either essential jobs in critical infrastructure, such as health care or transportation, or nonessential jobs that can't be done from home, such as restaurant work or in-store retail.

Lisa Dubay, a senior fellow in the Health Policy Center at the Urban Institute and a lead researcher of the report, tells CNBC Make It that it's crucial to consider the protections needed not just for essential workers, but also those working for nonessential businesses that remain open during the pandemic. "They're also at risk, and they're often forgotten," she says.

Some workers of color with in-person jobs are significantly more likely to lack health insurance coverage: 16% of Black workers and 28% of Latino and Native American workers are uninsured, compared with 10% of White workers and 9% of Asian workers.

Black, Asian and Latino workers are also more likely to use public transportation to get to work and therefore face greater risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Furthermore, Asian, Latino, Black and Native American workers are most likely to live in multigenerational households that include older adults who may become more severely ill if they contract Covid-19; these workers also more likely to have young children who require adult supervision and must attend school or a care facility in-person, further increasing the possibility of virus transmission outside the home.