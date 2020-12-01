CDC panel says health workers, nursing homes will get Covid vaccine first

A syringe containing either the vaccine or a placebo is prepared for Tony Potts, a participant in a phase three Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial sponsored by Moderna at Accel Research Sites on Aug. 4, 2020 in DeLand, Florida.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted 13-1 on Tuesday to give health-care workers and long-term care facility residents the first coronavirus vaccine doses once it's cleared for public use.

There are roughly 21 million health-care workers and 3 million long-term care facility residents in the United States, according to a presentation during the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an outside group of medical experts that advises the agency. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said most states and local jurisdictions expect it to take three weeks to vaccinate all of their health-care workers. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines require two doses about a month apart.

Since the pandemic began, scientists and infectious disease experts have debated who will get immunized first and how the limited first vaccine doses will be distributed across the United States. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC on Nov. 16 that about 40 million doses of vaccine will available by the end of this year, enough to inoculate about 20 million people since the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots.

Medical experts have said health-care workers should get the vaccine first, followed by vulnerable Americans, including the elderly, people with preexisting conditions and essential workers. Children and young adults are expected to get the vaccine last.

Although states don't have to follow the CDC's guidance, it gives them a framework to work with and that many states adopt, Dr. Karen Landers, spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said in a recent phone interview.

"This guidance will be extremely helpful because it will be science-based, and also will give us the framework to be able to ensure that our guidelines are consistent with what is recommended by support staff," she said. "The Alabama Department of Public Health will follow those recommendations, and we'll certainly be following what ACIP recommends in terms of the vaccine administration.

The committee defined health-care workers as paid and unpaid people serving in health-care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.

The group defined long-term care facility residents as adults who reside in facilities that provide a variety of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently. Residents and staff in long-term care facilities account for 6% of Covid cases but 40% of deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC.