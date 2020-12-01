Skip Navigation
LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus live updates: CDC to vote on first vaccine recipients; Starbucks offers front-line workers free coffee

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising around the country, in some cases reaching dangerous capacity levels and squeezing hospital systems. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the state would be implementing emergency hospital measures, including identifying retired doctors and nurses and mandating "load balancing" between hospitals in the same region.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 63.38 million 
  • Global deaths: At least 1.47 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 13.54 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 268,103