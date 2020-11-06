More than 13 million people could lose their unemployment benefits at the end of December

Aid to more than half of all Americans receiving jobless benefits is set to expire in less than two months, and the share is likely to grow as the year-end deadline approaches.

Roughly 3.6 million Americans have been out of work for more than 27 weeks, or six months, according to the October jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Overall, roughly 1 in 3 people currently out of work have been unemployed since the coronavirus pandemic upended the U.S. economy in the spring.

Meanwhile, though the U.S. economy added 638,000 jobs last month, numbers indicate recovery is slowing as the country heads into colder weather and spiking Covid-19 cases that could force more business shutdowns.

Traditionally, state-provided unemployment benefits generally supply 26 weeks of benefits to people who are unemployed or underemployed. Under the federal CARES Act passed in March, however, two programs extend the window to a total of 39 weeks through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). As of the latest available data from October 17, roughly 13.3 million people were claiming extended jobless benefits under one of these two programs.

The number of workers claiming these federal benefits make up more than half of the total 21.5 million people receiving unemployment benefits as of October. However, these CARES Act programs expire at the end of December 2020.