Americans' message to the next president: Pass more stimulus

Regina Siciliano is hopeful that passing another stimulus deal will be a top priority for the next president of the United States.

The 60-year-old Norristown, Pennsylvania, resident lost her design job in March and is on the verge of being forced to find a new apartment in the middle of a worsening pandemic. She's one of the millions of long-term unemployed Americans who have been watching and waiting for Congress and the White House to pass another stimulus deal.

Stimulus is "absolutely necessary...on every level, personal and professional," Siciliano says. "The lack of action and compromise has been unconscionable."

She's far from alone: 70% of Americans support a second economic impact payment, according to a September Gallup poll, and about two-thirds of voters said that more coronavirus aid should be the Senate's top priority, according to an October CNBC/Change Research poll.

Kim Goff also hopes that politicians can put aside their differences and come together to help the tens of millions of Americans still out of work. The 35-year-old single mother lost her job in March and says she is supporting her 10-year-old son on less than $1,000 per month in Tampa, Florida.

Though she did not vote in 2016, she says she voted for Democratic nominee Joe Biden this year because she doesn't like how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus and the economy.

"A leader is someone who can see how things can be improved and who rallies people to move together toward that better, bigger vision," Goff says. "That's what our country needs, especially now more than ever."