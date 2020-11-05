Coronavirus live updates: Daily new cases in the U.S. top 100,000 for the first time

The U.S. recorded 102,831 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. It's the first time nationwide new cases have topped 100,000 on a single day, and it pushes the seven-day average of daily new infections to a record 89,858. Countries around the world are battling against resurging outbreaks as winter temperatures set in and pandemic-fatigued people move indoors.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: