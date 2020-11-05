Election 2020 live results and updates: The presidential race hinges on close counts in just a few states

The presidential election has come down to just a few states: Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. According to NBC News' tally, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has racked up 253 electoral votes, leaving him 17 shy of the 270 needed to win the White House. Biden's lead in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, diminished somewhat overnight, while new data from too-close-to-call Nevada, which has six electoral votes, is expected today. The races in North Carolina (15 electoral votes), Georgia (16) and Pennsylvania (20) are also too close to call. Trump's leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia have fallen considerably since those states started counting absentee ballots from Democratic-heavy districts.