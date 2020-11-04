Election 2020 live results and updates: Trump, Biden locked in tight race with several states still counting

It is the day after Election Day, and the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still up in the air. Several states remain uncalled. Trump, however, was able to successfully defend big states such as Florida, Texas and Ohio, according to NBC News projections. Trump tried to claim victory, but millions of votes were still outstanding, and NBC had not called the race yet. Democrats were projected to hold onto control of the House, while the balance of power in the Senate remains in question. Republicans won key Senate races in Iowa and Montana, according to NBC.