Biden and Trump campaigns each say in dueling press briefings that they will win

The campaigns for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden each claimed in dueling press briefing calls Wednesday morning that they would win the presidential election, based on vote-counting expectations in states that are crucial in the Electoral College count.

Biden's campaign said that the Democratic nominee is on track to win the key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada, and that if the vote counting ended as of the call, he would win the election.

"I want to share with all of you that Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States," said Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon.

Dillon, who offered a state-by-state breakdown of why the campaign is confident of a victory, said that Biden plans to made a public address later Wednesday afternoon.

But Trump's campaign, in its own press call, said the Republican incumbent will win those states, as well as Arizona and Nevada.

The president's campaign manager Bill Stepien said, "We feel like the president is in a very very, very good position this morning."

Trump campaign official Jason Miller said, "There are anywhere between 1.2 to 1.4.million ballots yet to be counted in Pennsylvania. We know there are upwards of 500,000 in Arizona. We know that there are outstanding ballots to be counted in Nevada outlying Republican counties in Michigan and Wisconsin within 1%"

"But honing in specifically on Pennsylvania and Arizona. If all legally cast ballots are counted, the president will win," Miller said.

He added, "These are not just realistic estimates of vote shares that we expect the president to achieve, these are conservative estimates."

Election Day on Tuesday ended without a clear winner being declared in any of the states highlighted during the press calls.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.