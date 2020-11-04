Joe Biden is the apparent winner in Wisconsin, a state Trump won in 2016

Joe Biden is the apparent winner in Wisconsin, according to an NBC News projection, flipping a state that President Donald Trump had won in 2016.

Wisconsin has 10 Electoral College votes. As of Wednesday afternoon, NBC showed Biden leading Trump by approximately 21,000 votes.

Approximately 3.2 million individual votes were cast for Biden and Trump. Trump won the swing state by less than a percentage point in 2016, ending Wisconsin's seven-election streak of backing Democratic candidates.

The Trump campaign said earlier in the day Wednesday that it plans to request a formal recount in the state, claiming that there were "irregularities" during the vote.

The definition of an Apparent Winner is that NBC News has projected that a candidate has won the race, but the results are close enough that the outcome may depend on a potential recount and/or confirmation that the results that have been reported are accurate.



This is breaking news. Check back for updates.