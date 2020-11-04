Coronavirus live updates: Oxford trial chief sees vaccine results this year; Palantir reportedly in talks to help U.K. contact tracing

The U.S. recorded another 91,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the second-highest single-day tally to date, according to Johns Hopkins data. The seven-day average of daily new cases now stands at 86,362 — 20% higher than last week's levels. Meanwhile, Americans are waking up to a presidential dead heat, with millions of votes left to count in a race that's likely to impact U.S. virus policy.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: