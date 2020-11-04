Coronavirus live updates: Oxford trial chief sees vaccine results this year; Palantir reportedly in talks to help U.K. contact tracing

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The U.S. recorded another 91,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the second-highest single-day tally to date, according to Johns Hopkins data. The seven-day average of daily new cases now stands at 86,362 — 20% higher than last week's levels. Meanwhile, Americans are waking up to a presidential dead heat, with millions of votes left to count in a race that's likely to impact U.S. virus policy.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: