There's no extra Covid risk from living with kids, study finds

Students play during their break on their first day of school after the summer break at St Luke's Church of England Primary School in East London on September 3, 2020.

If you live with children, you're not at a greater risk of contracting Covid-19, according to a large study carried out in the U.K.

In fact, living with children was associated with a lower risk of dying from the coronavirus compared to those that didn't live with children, researchers from the University of Oxford and London's School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found.

They investigated 9 million adults in the U.K. under the age of 65 between February and August to see whether the risk of infection with Covid-19, and the risk of severe outcomes from having the virus, was different for those living with and without children.

The researchers found that living with children under the age of 11 "was not associated with increased risks of recorded Covid-19 infection, Covid-19 related hospital or ICU (intensive care unit) admission but was associated with reduced risk of Covid-19 death."

However, living with children aged 12-18 years was associated with a small increased risk of recorded coronavirus infection, the study noted, but not associated with other Covid-19 outcomes.

Living with children of any age was associated with a lower risk of dying from non-Covid-19 causes, the researchers found.

The study also looked at an additional 2.5 million adults above the age of 65 and also found that "there was no association between living with children and outcomes related to Covid-19."

Researchers highlighted that parents are known to have lower all-cause mortality than individuals without children, noting that the "protective mechanisms of having children are likely to be multifactorial, including healthier behaviours among parents, e.g. in relation to smoking and alcohol, and self-selection of healthier individuals becoming parents."

They also said "beneficial changes in immune function from exposure to young children have been proposed to cause reduced mortality among parents."