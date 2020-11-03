Coronavirus live updates: Leaked Birx memo warns of 'deadly phase' ahead; deferred medical care boosts Humana earnings

The U.S. seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases continues to set fresh records as Americans head to the voting polls on Election Day. The average stood at 83,805 daily new infections as of Sunday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data, nearly 20% higher than a week ago. Health experts have said the country is on bad footing headed into the winter months and that the results of Tuesday's election could impact virus trends.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: