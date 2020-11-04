North Dakota Republican who died of Covid-19 wins seat in state legislature

A North Dakota Republican who died of Covid-19 last month has won a seat in the state legislature, according to unofficial results posted by the secretary of state's office.

David Andahl was one of two Republicans elected to represent the state's eighth district in the North Dakota House of Representatives, earning more than triple the votes of the nearest Democratic candidate. Dave Nehring won the other seat.

The Associated Press reported in October that Andahl had died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 55.

"He had a lot of feelings for his county ... and wanting to make things better, and his heart was in farming. He wanted things better for farmers and the coal industry," his mother, Pat Andahl, told The Bismarck Tribune at the time.